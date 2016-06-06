Modi reaches Switzerland; black money, NSG membership on agenda

Geneva, June 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Switzerland from Qatar on the third leg of his five-nation tour with the issues of black money and India’s membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) high on agenda.

On Monday, Modi will hold talks with President of the Swiss Confederation Johann Schneider-Amman during which the issues of black money and India’s membership in the NSG are likely to figure.

In a pre-departure media briefing in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar said Switzerland was an important member of the NSG and he definitely expected the issue of India’s membership to come up during the discussions.

India has already formally applied for membership of the group.

On the black money issue, Jaishankar said India has already been in touch with the Swiss government under the double taxation avoidance agreement (DTAA) mandate and added that India hoped “to engage as early as possible in the automatic exchange of information with Switzerland”.

Monday’s discussions may also veer around renewable energy and vocational education, sectors Switzerland is strong in.

Switzerland is India’s fifth largest trade partner and 11th largest investor.

After his engagements in Switzerland, the Prime Minister will proceed to the US later on Monday and on Wednesday to Mexico.

Modi had arrived in Qatar on Saturday from Afghanistan.