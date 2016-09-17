Modi receives birthday wishes from across the country

Gandhinagar, Sep 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is currently in Gujarat on a two day-trip received wishes from all over the country for his 66th birthday.

He met his mother Hira Ba earlier in the day here.

“Mother’s love and blessings are the basic essence of life,” Modi tweeted in Hindi along with two pictures of him and his mother.

President Pranab Mukherjee greeted Modi on Twitter, saying “My warm greetings a nd good wishes to PM Narendra Modi on his birthday.”

“May the Almighty bless PM Narendra Modi with good health, happiness and many more years of dedicated service to the nation.”

He thanked President Mukherjee and Vice President Hamid Ansari for their wishes.

“I thank Honourable Rashtrapati ji for his kind birthday greetings,” he tweeted.

“My gratitude to Vice President Hamid Ansari for his wishes,” Modi said in a nother tweet.

In Gandhinagar, the Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur also met Modi at Raj Bhawan, where he presented him flowers.

Among others, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party Amit Shah, Minister of Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also wished Modi.

Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on a two-day visit on Friday night. He is sched uled to fly to the tribal district of Limkheda later on Saturday to inaugur ate water and irrigation schemes worth over Rs 1,700 crore.

Modi will also address a public rally at Limkheda before leaving for Navsari in south Gujarat where he will address Samajik Adhikarita Shibir (workshop) for disabled children.

The Prime Minister would leave for Surat on his way to New Delhi on Saturday evening.

