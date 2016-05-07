Modi scared of arresting Sonia: Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 7: Launching a frontal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Centre was “scared” of taking action against Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Addressing an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protest at Jantar Mantar over the AgustaWestland scam, Kejriwal said: “Why is the central government not arresting Sonia Gandhi when she is involved in the AgustaWestland scam – because Modi does not have the courage to arrest her.”

Scores of AAP leaders along with their supporters protested at Jantar Mantar over the VVIP chopper bribery scam.

Kejriwal said though the scam came to light two years ago the Modi government did not do any investigations.

“What has the central government done in the last two years? Modi ji promised to fight against corruption but he has betrayed the nation by not taking any action against the AgustaWestland scam accused,” Kejriwal, the AAP National Convenor, said.

He also lambasted the central government for not taking any action against Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra who faces several corruption charges.

“During his election campaign in 2014, Modi would often talk about Vadra at his rallies. But what action has he taken against Vadra in the last two years? He can send CBI to raid my office but not to Vadra’s office,” Kejriwal said, addressing supporters.

Kejriwal on Friday had taken potshots at the central government for not taking any action against the accused in the AgustaWestland scam.

The bribery charges in the chopper deal has rocked parliament with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre and the opposition Congress trading charges.