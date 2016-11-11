Modiconomics:How did PM Narendra Modi’s play his tantra against black money hoarders and tax evaders

NEW DELHI,Nov11: When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the shock withdrawal of 500 and 1,000 rupee notes circulation, just a handful of people were not surprised.

As part of a group of advisors, they had spent six months carefully planning the biggest attempt ever in India to check black money.

The Prime Minister had become convinced in the spring that he needed a headline-stealing move to underline his determination to check rampant tax evasion and settled on scrapping the two highest denomination bills.

Only Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the Reserve Bank of India Governor and a few close officials were in the know until the very last minute, according to newspaper reports. “If secrecy had failed, people would have invested most of their cash in Hawala (money-laundering) rackets, gold or real estate before the announcement, worsening the black money issue,” said Paras Savla of Mumbai-based investment management firm KPB & Associates. Many ministers were only briefed on the plan at a cabinet meeting in New Delhi just before he addressed the nation. They were then not allowed to leave until he had finished his speech to prevent any unwanted leak, the paper said. Meanwhile, over 1,000 kilometres away at a meeting in Mumbai, the RBI was briefing bank heads about the plan. They had been called to the RBI in the morning to receive a locked currency chest which they were told contained notes of the new 2,000 rupee denomination. They were under strict instructions not to open the chest or speak about it until later that night, according to the Mint newspaper.