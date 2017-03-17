Modiji’s Gujarat police suffers acute shortage of staff, arms, ammunitions

Ahmedabad, March 17: The Gujarat state police and its anti-terror wing is suffering from the shortage of staff, weapons, ammunitions. Said the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Gujarat Assembly. The Department functions had become slow due to the insufficient infrastructure facilities.

Police are facing around 60 per cent deficiency of arms a, PAC said in its report tabled in the House.

“The CAG audit (in 2009) noted that police should have enough stock of ammunition. However, the review determined acute deficit…This compelled the forces to agree in terms of firepower,” said the report, adding that the state had not changed in the past seven years.

Against the need of two lakh cartridges of INSAS rifles, not a single cartridge was in stock in 2008-09 and thus the rifles are remaining unused. “As we share a boundary with Pakistan, such deficiency is certainly worrisome,” PAC said.

“The CAG has said that the ATS (Anti-Terrorist Squad) personnel were not provided with any specific training. Lower- rank staff such as inspectors and sub-inspectors were not given any INSAS rifles as proposed by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D),” said the PAC.

INSAS rifles were allowed later, but they are useless as no cartridge is available. As per the newest data, about 50 percent posts in ATS are vacant against the allowed force of 70, it said.

“CAG made such observations in March 2009…The situation has actually deteriorated as of May 2016,” it said.

“We advised the government to fill up the vacant posts at the earliest, provide them with training and enough arms and ammunitions,” said the report.

The border district of Banaskantha has only one four-wheeler for 15 police stations. Meanwhile, Kutch district has only 33 four-wheelers for 44 police stations, it said.

“The information and communication wing is also facing an acute deficiency of manpower. Against the approved strength of 32 wireless Police Inspectors, 30 posts were lying vacant,” it said.

PAC, with members from both ruling BJP and opposition Congress, is currently headed by Congress’ Shaktisinh Gohil. PAC’s job is to scrutinise CAG audits and make recommendations.