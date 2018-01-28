Modi’s ‘Mitron’, Bahubali gets beaten by Aadhaar

Jaipur, January 28: The oxford dictionary has announced ‘Aadhar’ as the Hindi word of the Year 2017 at the Jaipur International Festival on Saturday. The word was chosen from a list of most chanted words of 2017 in India such as Mithron, Notebandi, Bahubali, and Gau-rakshak.

Incidentally these were some of the most tweeted words and became the subject of Internet memes and trolls in 2017. The word ‘Aadhaar’ gained popularity due to its omnipresence in news.

The announcement was made at the ‘Oxford Dictionaries’ Hindi Word of the Year’ session organized during the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival.

The other frequently used words of 2017 gave tight competition to ‘Aadhar’ but none of them created as much buzz as Aadhaar. According to journalist Saurabh Dwivedi, who was a speaker at the festival, the widespread discussions and debates around ‘Aadhaar’ made the selectors favour it over other words.

Writer Pankaj Dubey highlighted the new Hinglish words that were coined in 2017 like Sleepawastha (state of sleeping), Maukatarian (opportunist), but, Hindi writer Chitra Mudgal objected to the suggestion and instead advocated for correct use of languages.