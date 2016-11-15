Modi’s mother Heeraben walks to bank to exchange currency notes

Gandhinagar, Nov 15: In Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, PM Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba walks to the bank to exchange her currency notes. Heeraben Modi who was assisted by family members was taken to the bank in a wheelchair but was not given any preferential treatment. She had a few Rs 500 notes which she exchanged at the bank counter. Old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes can be exchanged till December 30.

Thousands of people lined up outside banks and ATMs across India on Tuesday, a day after a bank holiday left people stranded with no way to access cash or exchange money.

The queues in front of ATMs were longer as people feared the machines will run out of money soon, a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the scrapping of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes to drain illegal cash from the economy.