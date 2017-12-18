Modi’s ‘Pakistan interference in Gujarat polls’ remark: Congress to raise issue in Parliament

New Delhi, Dec 18: The Indian National Congress sources said on Monday that they would raise ‘Pakistan-interference-in-Gujarat-polls’ remark in both houses of Parliament, as the Winter Session resumes after the weekend.

During the last phase of electioneering in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, quoting media reports, on December 10, said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Vice-President Hamid Ansari, former Army General Deepak Kapoor had secretly discussed Gujarat elections with ex-Pakistani diplomats at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s residence in Delhi.

The allegation has sparked a political furor.

Congress, since then, has been demanding an apology from the prime minister.

Last week, on the first day of the session, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad raised the issue in Rajya Sabha.

ANI