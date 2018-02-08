Modi’s Surpanaka remark about Renuka Chowdhary sparks controversy

Prime minister Modi during his speech in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary over her loud laughter at his claim that the idea of Aadhaar was conceptualised during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He said by mentioning the laugh, after Ramayana, we have got the privilege to hear a laughter like this today.

This comment of Modi on a women parliamentarian suddenly became the talk of the town and in a reply, Renuka Chowdhary slammed Modi Government as ‘Anti-Women’.

Smriti Irani defended Prime minister by saying, Renuka Chowdhary cannot use woman card to trivialise her act in Rajya sabha.

Anyhow, Twitteratis came up with different perceptions of the incident and made it more complicated.

Some support here for PM Modi

Madam #RenukaChowdhary deserved what she gave .so please stop being a cry baby by trying to play the victim card as congressis are barefaced scums https://t.co/cjkRfMZ7YQ — Nambiar2019 (@Nambiar20192) February 8, 2018

linking some recent incidents along with misogny

Rajya Sabha chairman #VenkaiahNaidu expressed sarcastic concern over #RenukaChowdhary‘s laughter and asked her to see a doctor. He should be equally concerned about another RS MP #VinayKatiyar. — T S Sudhir (@Iamtssudhir) February 8, 2018

A feminist take!