‘Moh Maya Money’: Won’t blame demonetisation for my film’s failure saying Neha Dhupia

Mumbai, Nov 23: Actress Neha Dhupia, whose film “Moh Maya Money” is set to hit the screens this Friday, says she would not blame Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move if it failed.

“Demonetization is going to affect the film but looking at the larger picture it’s a measure taken by the government to curb corruption which is a great move. I don’t think I should be worried about my films and box office collection,” Neha told IANS.

“Its very heart breaking when you make something and it doesn’t do well but I would not blame demonetization for the success or failure of my film,” she added.

In “Moh Maya Money” which is a thriller, the actress features with Ranvir Shorey and says that he is very helpful and supportive.

The actress also feels that there are hardly any thriller films made in India.

She says, “Thriller is a fabulous genre but undoubtedly in India, we don’t make too many thriller films. What I like about the film is it’s very relatable. It’s all about life,” she said.

Based on corruption, “Moh Maya Money” is a story of a Delhi-based husband and wife. It has been written and directed by Munish Bhardwaj.

