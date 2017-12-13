Mohali ODI: Rohit's double ton takes India to humongous 392.

Mohali, Dec 13: The crowd at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium of Mohali on Wednesday witnessed a historical moment from an outrageous Rohit Sharma in the series saviour match against Sri Lanka.

Sharma became the first player on the globe to surpass the 200-run mark ‘three times’ in one-day internationals (ODIs).

While creating multiple records batting here, the stand-in skipper’s 208 (not out) took India to a big total of 392 at the loss of four wickets in the given overs.

The rampaging right-handed batsman has also become the first captain to score a double hundred.

Sharma has equalled former India opener Virender Sehwag record of 14 hundred as an opener in the 50-overs format.

He now has master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly ahead of him.

Earlier, Sri Lanka has won the toss and asked India to bat first.

Sharma, along with opener Shikhar Dhawan, gave India a good start.

After Dhawan, Sharma was well backed by a maiden fifty from young Shreyas Iyer.

However, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya departed cheaply for seven and eight respectively.

Sachith Pathirana took one wicket, while Thisara Perera chipped in three for the Lankan Lions. (ANI)