Mohammad Azharuddin’s life ban lifted, free to contest Hyderabad Cricket Association polls

New Delhi, Jan13: BCCI has allowed Mohammad Azharuddin, former India captain, to contest for the post of president of Hyderabad Cricket Association after the life ban has been lifted, no longer debarring him from holding any position in ICC or BCCI or its affiliated associations.

The ruling was made after Prakash Jain, HCA’s ad-hoc committee chairman sought BCCI’s clarity on Azharuddin’s eligibility for elections last January. In response to HCA’s application, BCCI clarified that Azharuddin was not debarred from contesting adding on that BCCI was not the body to comment on, if he is qualified or disqualified from participating in the elections to HCA because it was not BCCI’s responsibility to look into the eligibility of a person seeking to contest elections to state associations.

In 2000, BCCI’s disciplinary committee held Azharuddin a culprit in match-fixing and debarred him from playing any cricket matches conducted or authorised by ICC/BCCI or affiliated associations, and also from holding any position in ICC/BCCI or affiliated associations for life, ruled from 5th December 2000.