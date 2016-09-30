Mohammad Shahabuddin Bail Cancel ; SP welcomed the move by the apex court

New Delhi, Sep 30: In a major setback to former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Member of Parliament Mohammad Shahabuddin, the Supreme Court cancelled his bail paving the way for him to go back to jail. Samajwadi Party leader, Nand Kishore Yadav on Friday welcomed the move by the apex court.

“We welcome the decision of the court. Everybody expected a similar decision from the court and we are with the decision of the court,” he said.

“The court has also challenged the Bihar government granted bail and the real face of the government has now come forth,” Yadav added.

The Supreme Court on Friday cancelled Bihar government’s plea challenging the bail granted to RJD strongman Mohammad Shahabuddin in the Rajiv Roshan murder case.

The gangster will now have to return to jail. He was released on September 10 after having spent 11 years in jail. The apex court in its ruling has asked Shahabuddin to immediately surrender. Court has also asked the state government to expedite the trial process of the infamous 2004 murder case.

The September 7 order of the Patna High Court granting bail to Shahabuddin was initially challenged by one Chandrakeshwar Prasad, whose three sons – third one being Rajiv Roshan – were killed allegedly by Shahabuddin’s henchmen.

The apex court division bench, headed by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghosh and Justice Amitava Roy, set aside the order of the Patna High court, which had granted bail to Shahabuddin and ordered he must be taken into custody immediately.

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, who has filed one of the petitions, yesterday argued before the apex court that Shahabuddin did not follow any rules and had walked out of jail at will.

Bhushan had earlier on Monday told the apex court that there were 45 cases against Shahabuddin, out of which nine are related to murder and ten are related to convictions.

The top court had on September 19 issued a notice to Shahabuddin while hearing pleas of the Bihar Government and Chandrakeshwar Prasad against the bail granted to him.

The Bihar Government had earlier filed an appeal before the apex court challenging the Patna High Court’s order of granting bail to Shahabuddin.

The petition was filed by Bhushan on behalf of the victim’s family, which was upset to see Shahabuddin walk free.

Shahabuddin, who had been in jail for more than 10 years in connection with multiple cases, was granted bail by the Patna High Court on September 7 in connection with the murder of a man who witnessed the killing of two brothers in Siwan.

Shahabuddin’s release from jail evoked widespread criticism of the grand alliance in the state with the opposition accusing the government of paving way for his release by not opposing the bail strongly in the court.