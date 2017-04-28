Mohan Abhyas from Hyderabad secured all India sixth rank in the Joint Entrance Exam

April 28, 2017
HYDERABAD,April28: Mohan Abhyas from Hyderabad secured all India sixth rank in the Joint Entrance Exam (Mains),  results of which were released on Thursday. Abhyas scored 345 out of the total 360 marks.

Around 28 of the top 100 rankers in the examination are from Hyderabad. Clearing JEE (Mains) is essential for admissions into undergraduate engineering programmes in premier institutes like Indian Institute of Technology and National Institute of Technology.

It may be recalled that last year students from Hyderabad secured top three ranks, which includes the All India rank one. Every year usually around 25-30 students secure ranks among the top 100 in JEE (Mains).

