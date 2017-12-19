Mohan Bhagwat’s “Muslims in India are also Hindus” statement stirs controversy

December 19, 2017 | By :
Mohan Bhagwat's "Muslims in India are also Hindus" statement stirs controversy.

Aligarh/UP, December 19: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement – Muslims in India are also Hindus – has stirred a controversy, with some saints supporting his remark while others opposing it.

Endorsing Bhagwat’s remark, Mahanth Shakun Pandey told ANI, “His statement is laudable. This is the bitter truth that every citizen who lives in India is Hindu. Those who call themselves Muslims, I ask them to check their background. They will find that their ancestors are Hindu. All Muslims are Hindu.

However, Mahant Dharmdas Maharaj slammed RSS chief’s statement saying that he should refrain from making such statements.

“There is no point in raising this issue. What message he wants to give to Hindus and Muslims. They should make such statement after giving it a thought,” he said.

Addressing a public function in Tripura, Bhagwat had said, “The Muslims in India are also Hindus. We have no enmity with anyone. We want the welfare of all.”

“Hindutva is different from Hinduism and today the disturbed Western world is eagerly waiting with expectations towards India’s Hinduism and its philosophy which has its roots deep in ‘Sanatan Dharm’ and shall revive their society out of the curse. So, to fulfil their expectations Hinduism has become more important today,” he said at a public function at Swami Vivekananda Maidan on Sunday. (ANI)

Tags: , ,
Related News
Triple talaq bill tactic to send Muslim men to prison: Owaisi
Muslims don’t watch ‘rubbish’ Padmaavat: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
‘Muslims will take over India by 2030’; Rajasthan BJP MLA fears Hindus are in ‘danger’
Is new fatwa issued by Darul Uloom Deoband taking away the freedom of Muslims under Indian constitution?
Myanmar’s Army discovers a mass grave containing the bodies of 28 Hindus in Rahkhine state,blames Rohingya
Hindus, Buddhists worship God of Rain in Kathmandu’s Indra Jatra festival
Top