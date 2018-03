Kochi, Sep 22: Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar was today sworn in as Chief Justice of Kerala High Court at a function held at Raj Bhavan here.

Governor Justice (Retd) P Sathasivam administered oath of office to Justice Shantanagoudar, who was the acting Chief justice.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues were among those present on the occasion.