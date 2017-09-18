Mohanlal finally speaks out for Modiji’s Swatch Bharat, no word on fuel, commodity price hike

Kerala, September 18: Actor Mohanlal comments on PM Narendra Modi’s invitation to join ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, asserting that he supports the mission. He added that he will dedicate himself to the nation’s sanitation.

As responsible citizens, we all should be proud of our country. We should realise that this country is our home and this house is our identity. Thus it is our responsibility to keep our home clean.

It will make the guests who visit our home to get delighted. There is no other day than the birth anniversary day of Father of our Nation to pledge ourselves to keep our home and surroundings clean free from any contamination in the future. If we do so, our home this year will be more lucid than previous years

Actor says that he supports ‘Swachh Bharat’ and he dedicate himself for the mission. We all can build a New India. Jai Hind!, commented Mohanlal.

Few days back, through a letter, Prime Minister Modi has asked to support him on ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ movement in connection with Gandhi Jayanti.

The letter begins saying that he is writing this related to the ‘cleanliness’ plan which was closely aligned with the heart of Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhiji believed that cleanliness could be achieved only with the support from various sections of the community. Each one should take part in this mission.

Keeping this in mind, everyone needs to renew their sense of responsibility in hygiene matter. Our actions in the coming days must reflect the thought ‘Cleanliness is service’. Campaign programs will be conducted throughout the nation till Gandhi Jayanti.

Participation in ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, will attract millions to this mission. In this context, PM Modi invited actor Mohanlal asking to spend a few hours for this movement. In the letter, PM Modi has asked the actor to mention his response through Narendra Modi mobile app.

Cinema is a medium that influences the public in large. Thus, your participation will help inspire many people. Therefore, you need to be a part of ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’, told PM Modi in his letter.