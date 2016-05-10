Mohanlal named brand ambassador of Hotstar

Kochi, May 10: Superstar Mohanlal has become the brand ambassador of the country’s largest premium streaming platform, Hotstar, which provides over 80,000 hours of world class entertainment content in eight Indian languages.

Hotstar offers more than 4000 hours of Malayalam content including a large collection of the latest and classic Malayalam movies and popular TV shows.

“Kerala not only has the highest literacy rate, but also boasts of a large number of digitally savvy youth,” Mohanlal said.

“I am really glad to be associated with a brand as vibrant and pioneering as Hotstar. For a creative person like me, it is very satisfying that our works are finding a legitimate way to reach the ever growing audiences on the digital platform,” added the superstar.

Launched in February 2015, Hotstar saw the fastest launch of any new service anywhere in the world and over the last 15 months, has been downloaded more than 60 million times.

Hotstar has also emerged as the medium of choice for marketers and agencies across sectors.