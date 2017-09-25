Mohanlal takes Jimmiki Kammal dance challenge, watch video here

September 25, 2017 | By :
Mohanlal takes Jimmiki Kammal dance challenge, watch video here. Photo: Twitter

Thiruvananthpuram/Kerala, September 25: Have you heard the blockbuster song, Jimikki Kammal from the new film Velipadinte Pusthkam of the superstar Mohanlal? The song is getting viral on social networking sites with million views and shares going for the song.

The song was sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and Renjith Unni went viral as soon as it landed on the internet. The song even made Sheril, a commerce college professor a celebrity. Sheril danced to Jimikki Kammal song along with the members of her college and uploaded it on YouTube as a part of the Onam celebration. According to reliable sources, Sheril had no idea that she will become an internet sensation overnight. Even the song also impressed the American talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

The video of Sheril crossed nearly 17 million views that also inspired many others to upload their versions of the song. The challenge was called as  Jimikki Kammal dance challenge.  In order to thank the people for making the song such a big hit, the superstar Mohanlal along with his Velipadinte Pusthakam team made his own version of the Jimikki Kammal video.

The superstar Mohanlal wrote on his Facebook page that “Thanks to all those who pulled up their dancing shoes and took part in #JimikkiDanceChallenge. The song #JimikkiKammal is a success worldwide, only because of the incredible support from all of you.”

In this video, before the entry of Mohanlal, Arun Kurian and Sarath Kumar who has played key characters in the film Velipadinte Pusthakam, can be seen engaged in an argument as they were upset with Sheril grabbing all the limelight. Mohanlal makes a dramatic entry and starts matching his steps to beats of the songs with grace. Mohanlal is currently shooting for his upcoming film Odiyan and is awaiting the release of Villain.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Beware viewers! Hackers conquer YouTube ads to mine ‘cryptocurrency’
Youtube just changed eligibility criteria for monetization
‘They didn’t harm me’; Pakistan releases new Kulbhushan Jadhav’s video
If Modi fails now, no PM will dare to fight corruption for 100 years: Modi supporters releases new video
Being in protective custody of parents, I will be killed at anytime: Hadiya pleads for help
Quint journalist faces rape and death threats for Bol na Aunty music video she commented on
Top