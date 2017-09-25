Mohanlal takes Jimmiki Kammal dance challenge, watch video here

Thiruvananthpuram/Kerala, September 25: Have you heard the blockbuster song, Jimikki Kammal from the new film Velipadinte Pusthkam of the superstar Mohanlal? The song is getting viral on social networking sites with million views and shares going for the song.

The song was sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and Renjith Unni went viral as soon as it landed on the internet. The song even made Sheril, a commerce college professor a celebrity. Sheril danced to Jimikki Kammal song along with the members of her college and uploaded it on YouTube as a part of the Onam celebration. According to reliable sources, Sheril had no idea that she will become an internet sensation overnight. Even the song also impressed the American talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

The video of Sheril crossed nearly 17 million views that also inspired many others to upload their versions of the song. The challenge was called as Jimikki Kammal dance challenge. In order to thank the people for making the song such a big hit, the superstar Mohanlal along with his Velipadinte Pusthakam team made his own version of the Jimikki Kammal video.

The superstar Mohanlal wrote on his Facebook page that “Thanks to all those who pulled up their dancing shoes and took part in #JimikkiDanceChallenge. The song #JimikkiKammal is a success worldwide, only because of the incredible support from all of you.”

In this video, before the entry of Mohanlal, Arun Kurian and Sarath Kumar who has played key characters in the film Velipadinte Pusthakam, can be seen engaged in an argument as they were upset with Sheril grabbing all the limelight. Mohanlal makes a dramatic entry and starts matching his steps to beats of the songs with grace. Mohanlal is currently shooting for his upcoming film Odiyan and is awaiting the release of Villain.