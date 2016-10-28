Molestation Case: Bihar Government to move Supreme Court against BJP MLC Tunna Ji Pandey

New Delhi , Oct. 28 (ANI): The Bihar government has decided to move the Supreme Court against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Tunna Ji Pandey for allegedly molesting a minor girl on board the Howrah-Gorakhpur Poorvanchal Express.

Earlier in August, a Sessions Court in Hajipur dismissed the bail plea of Pandey.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ)(I) Padma Choubey dismissed the bail petition.

Additional Public Prosecutor Manoj Kumar Sharma said the Hajipur Government Railway Police submitted a chargesheet against the MLC under sections 354 A of IPC (sexual harassment) and section 10 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012.

Pandey was arrested on July 24 after a written complaint by the 12-year-old girl’s parents.

Earlier, Hajipur Railway Police officer in-charge Sanjay Singh said the BJP MLC was arrested on the basis of a written complaint filed by the father of the girl.

“The minor girl was sleeping in the train when Tunnaji molested her. He also tried to take her to the bathroom after which she screamed and alerted her father about the incident,” said Singh.