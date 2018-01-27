Mollywood Nepotism | Privileged Pranav Mohanlal stays away from ‘Aadhi’ film promos

News medias are glorifying the statements of the star kid Pranav Mohanlal, who is privileged enough to choose to stay away from the promotions of his film Aadhi and resort to his carefree lifestyle with an obligatory ‘Thank you’. It has been reported that he isn’t bothered about the audience reception of the film and has taken off to the Himalayas with hardly any network coverage for a soul-searching leisure trip.

The celebration of this indifference is not something to be promoted when it is just a showcase of an advantaged newcomer bearing the flag of nepotism. There are scores of actors, old and new, who still struggle to get noticed for their work and fails because of poor film promotion and lesser chances but they still give their all in for the production and post-production stages of their movies.

The responsibility of a film’s success is not just the job of its particular marketing team but is an equal effort of the whole crew wherein the main actor’s visibility is highly accountable to ensure the theatre presence of the audience.

Film, as an umbrella term, is a breadwinning job for many and Pranav’s detachment attitude is a mockery of it. Pranav being able to afford this lack of interest towards his very own film is a conscience generated by the age-old practice of nepotism. Thereby making it evident how negligent he is about how his film will fare in the box office.

Malayalam film industry has witnessed events where a debutant film director, Rohith VS had to plead to the audience using social media websites to give his effort, ‘Adventures of Omanakuttan’ a watch before it gets taken down from the theatres even after casting established actors like Asif Ali and Bhavana. And it is in this same industry another film director, Jeethu Joseph can confidently claim the absence of his nepotistic hero almost virtuous exposing the double standards prevalent in the industry.