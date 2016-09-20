This mom pumped breast milk while running a half-marathon

Utah,Sept20:Mothers really have to be super-humans. Or is it the other way round?

New moms especially, who are getting used to a new way of life, have one hell of a time multi-tasking. But doing what women do best, they manage just fine.

This mom, however, is a whole other super-human level of multi-tasker. Runner Anna Young has done something not too many moms in the history of mothers have attempted–she pumped her breast milk while running a half-marathon. Now, she hopes her story can help normalise the practice.

It’s no secret that breastfeeding in public has been frowned upon widely. So, mothers have to create examples out of instances like these to prove to people how normal the process really is.

The Utah mother told Babble she signed up for the 21.1-kilometre event before she even knew she was pregnant. Having run competitively in school, Young decided to keep her spot in the race. She thought it would prompt her to commit to running regularly, seeing it as an opportunity to share her passion with her daughter. She trained with her now five-month-old daughter, running while pushing her in a stroller.

When Anna shared her experience with Occupy Breastfeeding–a Facebook group dedicated to destigmatizing nursing–the post garnered a lot of attention, more positive than negative.

In her post, Anna writes that she’d run a half-marathon the previous day, about five months after giving birth to her daughter. Though she’d pumped breast milk before the race began, she knew she’d have to pump again before crossing the finish line.

In a quote to People, Anna said, “Even though I was nervous about pumping during my race, I hope it helps other mothers to not be afraid to nurse their children in public. I want other moms to see that you can still take time to do the active things you love and nurture your baby. My daughter’s needs come first, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the things I am passionate about together.”

More power to you, Anna!