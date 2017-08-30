Momo Dumpling fest held at Guwahati: Funds donated for Assam flood relief victims

Guwahati/ Assam, August 30: The 2nd edition of great Northeastern Momo Festival held in the city of Guwahati caught the attention of momo lovers from all across the city and other parts of the region.

Momo, or more famously known as Dumplings, has travelled the farthest of all foods and is relish the most by foodie all across the country. An exquisite array of varieties of momos such as chocolate momos, chicken momos, steamed momos, smoked momos, schezwan momos, tandoor momos etc to name a few make people from all across the region go drool over the luscious snacks.

Organised under the initiative of Vas incorporated, the momo fest came as a part of the social cause. Speaking to ANI, Amit Singh, Partner, VAS Incorporated said, “Whatever fund will be generated from this festival will be donated for the Assam flood relief victims. Few NGO’s are also associated with us such as Soch, All in Sanitary etc.”

“All in sanitary is basically working to provide sanitary napkins to all the women residing nooks and corners of the villages in Northeast and we are helping them to do so. And also through Soch we are collecting essentials like blankets, clothes, and ration to help the flood affected victims of Assam”, added Singh.

Momos of different taste, flavours and dimensions from different parts of Guwahati city and from the neighbouring states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Meghalaya, Bhutan, Darjeeling were at display.

“It’s really very nice and the ambience is rocking accompanied with live music. I am a momo lover so I am very excited and exploring and tasting all kind momos of different taste. It feels amazing to be a part of it”, said Priyadarshini Medhi.

During the three day festival panel discussions on child rights, rising trends of suicide among youths was also held. Culture programmes formed an essential part of the event. Other programmes included doodle art, painting workshops, magic show etc.

