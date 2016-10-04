Monetary Policy Review : Urjit Patel’s first review as Reserve Bank Governor today

Mumbai, Oct 04: Today’s monetary policy review will be the first by the six-member MPC as well as Governor Urjit Patel, who as the deputy governor had described the RBI as an owl when it comes to inflation management.

According to the experts, the newly-constituted Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is unlikely to lower rates at its maiden policy review as it awaits more supporting data on inflation

According to Bank of Maharashtra Managing Director and Chief Executive R P Marathe Experts “don’t think the Reserve Bank is going to change rates as inflation — both WPI and CPI — have not softened much’ August retail inflation eased to a five-month low of 5.05 per cent but WPI inflation climbed to a two-year high of 3.74 per cent.

Before the dip in August, both the retail as well as wholesale price indices were on a continuous upward spiral The government had in August notified 4 per cent inflation target with a range of plus/minus 2 per cent for the next five years under the monetary policy framework agreement with the Reserve Bank.

Patel was the one who wrote the inflation glide path for RBI when he was deputy to former Governor Rajan, and analysts say it is unlikely that he will jettison his guard on price rise, especially under the new inflation targeting framework.

“RBI is unlikely to cut rate this time,” Union Bank of India Chairman and Managing Director Arun Tiwari said. On his policy expectations from the new Governor, he said Patel may announce “some more measures related to resolution of non-performing assets’