Money View app now available in six more languages

Bengaluru, September 12: Money View, a money manager app, on Monday announced that the app is now available in six more languages — Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada — apart from English.

The personal finance management Android app has features like automatic expense tracking, bill payment reminders, smart budgeting and mutual fund investing.

“The entrepreneur, the IT professional, courier delivery man or your neighbourhood kirana store owner — we want to empower each one of these users to have a deeper control of their finances,” said Sanjay Aggarwal, Co-Founder, Money View, in a statement.

“If the app-economy is here to stay, it calls for insight-based approach to product. That is exactly what we have tried to achieve with this latest update and we made it a point that it went live just in time for festive budgeting,” Aggarwal added.