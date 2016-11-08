I am monitoring the situation in Congo: Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IBNS): External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said she is personally monitoring the situation in Congo where  Thirty two Indian peacekeepers were injured in an explosion that killed a child Goma city.

“Congo blast – I am monitoring the situation personally. Our mission will ensure best possible treatment to the injured,” Swaraj tweeted.

Thirty two Indian peacekeepers were injured in an explosion that killed a child in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo city of Goma on Tuesday morning, media reports said quoting  the U.N. mission in Congo.

The blast took place when the peacekeepers  were out running in the western Goma neighbourhood of Keyshero.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

