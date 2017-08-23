Monitoring situation of Kaifiyat Express derailment: Union Railway minister Suresh Prabhu

New Delhi, August 23: Union Railway minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday said he was personally monitoring the situation of Kaifiyat Express derailment. The Railway Minister further said that he had directed senior officers to reach the site immediately.

“A dumper hit the locomotive of the Kaifiyat Express, resulting in the derailment of coaches. Some passengers have received injuries and have been shifted to nearby hospitals. I am personally monitoring situation, rescue operations. I have directed senior officers to reach the site immediately,” he tweeted. Earlier, Railways DG PRO, Anil Saxena, confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far in the derailment. He further said that the railway officials have reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

“Train No. 12225- Azamgarh to New Delhi- derailed in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh. When Kaifiyat express was passing by Ochalda and Patra station, by gate number 14 then a dumper collided with the train, derailing it with the engine and 12 coaches. There is no report of deaths,” Saxena told ANI. More than 40 people were injured after 12 coaches of Kaifiyat Express train derailed near Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The district magistrate of Auraiya confirmed the number of injured people.

The coaches derailed at around 2:40 a.m. following a collision of the train with a dumper between Achalda and Pata railway stations. Kaifiyat Express runs between Azamgarh to New Delhi. The incident comes days after 14 coaches of Utkal Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Katauli in which 23 people were killed. (ANI)