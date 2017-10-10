Monkey pox rare contagious disease create Major outbreak, health chiefs confirm dozens of reported cases in Africa

Monkeypox a rare contagious disease is usually transmitted through wild animals and can prove fatal to the human with younger people to be most at risk some of the cases are being investigated in Nigeria amid fears of a possible outbreak.

According to reports, the virus is usually identified in a remote village part of Africa near a tropical rainforest and there is no known treatment, but vaccinations for smallpox which was eradicated in 1980, have shown to be effective to halt the spread.

The outbreak of the disease emerges fear after the Nigerian health chiefs declared dozens of cases have been reported across the country, including two in the country’s largest city Lagos.



Dr. Jide Idri, Lagos health commissioner stated that the case of monkeypox across Nigeria was being investigated, Vanguard reported.

he also stated in the news conference that “Though no confirmed case has been recorded, there is the need to sensitize members of the public and provide adequate information on measures for prevention and control of the disease in line with the policy of the state government.

Symptoms shows that in human is similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patient although less severe – monkeypox should be suspected in any person with rash, fever, chills, sweats, headache backache, lymphadenopathy, sore-throats, cough and shortness of breath.

“Residents are urged to adequate measures in order to reduce the risk of contracting the diseases.”

The diseases Monkeypox was first detected in Copenhagen in 1958 during a study into a pox-like disease among monkeys.

According to the World Health Organisation

the virus was first identified in 1970 through a nine-year-old boy in Zaire, now known as the Democratic Republic of Congo.



The majority of cases have been reported western Africa.

The outbreak was declared in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1996 when 71 suspected cases were reported recently

the first outbreak witnessed outside of Africa. In 2003, 37 confirmed and 10 probable cases of monkeypox were reported in the US Midwest.

Patients in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Wisconsin were all confirmed to have transmitted the virus.

Investigators determined that disease was introduced to the US through a shipment of 800 animals including squirrels and rats imported from Ghana to Texas.

two people died in last year following another outbreak of monkeypox in the Central African Republic where there were 26 confirmed cases.