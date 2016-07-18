Monsoon session of Parliament begins:  Lok Sabha adjourned due to the death of  Dalpat Singh Paraste

Parliament

New Delhi, July 18 :  The monsoon session of parliament began on Monday but the Lok Sabha was adjourned shortly due to the death of Madhya Pradesh MP Dalpat Singh Paraste.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the newly-inducted ministers in the Lok Sabha, which will resume on Tuesday.

In the Rajya Sabha, the session started with Chairman Mohammad Hamid Ansari administering the oath of office to the newly-elected members of the house.

