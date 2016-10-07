Month-long wait to grab an iPhone 7 in India is set to come to an end today

New Delhi/Gurgaon, Oct 7 : The month-long wait to grab an iPhone 7 is set to come to an end on Friday as Apple enthusiasts who pre-ordered their devices began queuing up at Apple flagship and retail stores where the devices are now available.

The much awaited iPhone 7 is making its India debut at 7 p.m. across the country.

E-tailer Flipkart said it is ready to make deliveries right at customers’ doorsteps from 7 p.m.

“Thousands of customers across India have pre-ordered the iPhone from Flipkart. Ekart, Flipkart’s supply chain arm, has readied a full force of delivery executives to make sure its customers get hold of their phones right from 7 pm today,” the company said in a statement.

Flipkart CEO Binny Bansal will be among the executives to deliver iPhone 7 in Bengaluru.

The iPhone 7 — launched at a grand US event on September 7 — was first made available in 28 countries on September 16.

Coming in silver, gold, rose gold and the new black finish (jet black), iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are available in 32GB, 128GB and 256GB models, starting at Rs 60,000.

iPhone 7 features breakthrough new camera systems, the best battery life ever in an iPhone and water and dust resistance. The device also has a dual core processor with GPU that is up to two times faster.