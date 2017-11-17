Moody's hails GST, lifts local-foreign currency debt ratings: Modi govt's good work stands vindicated, says Amit Shah.

New Delhi, November 17: The Investor Services Moody’s have lifted the local and foreign currency debt ratings of the Indian Government from Baa3 to Baa2.

In response to this BJP President Amit, Shah tweeted that “Modi Government’s good governance and reforms receive yet another vindication. Moody’s upgrades India’s sovereign ratings for the 1st time since 2004.”

Moody’s Investors Service is a bond credit rating business by the Moody’s Corporation. Moody’s Investors Service presents global economic research on bonds issued by financial and government authorities.

The innovative changes will help to improve the trade environment in India and even could help raise productivity.

The rating outlook was also changed from stable to positive by the Moody’s. It was inferred that the risks to Indias’s credit profile were broadly balanced at the Baa2 level.

According to Moody’s, the Goods and Services Tax launched by the BJP government would be a milestone reformation. Introduction of GST the country under a single customs union which could help promote productivity by eliminating obstacles to interstate business transactions.

In a statement, Moody’s the rating agency said, “In the meantime, while India`s high debt burden remains a constraint on the country`s credit profile, Moody`s believes that the reforms put in place have reduced the risk of a sharp increase in debt, even in potential downside scenarios.”

According to the speculation of the Moody’s, India’s real GDP growth is from moderate to 6.7% during the fiscal year ending in March 2018 from 7.1 percent a year earlier.

Moody`s also raised India`s local currency senior unsecured debt rating to Baa2 from Baa3 and its short-term local currency rating to P-2 from P-3.

The legislature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi eased charge prerequisites a month ago for little and medium-sized organizations in light of developing feedback of its monetary stewardship.