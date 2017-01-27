Moral conducts of high officials are deteriorating, says Congress over Meghalay Governer V Shanmughanathan

New Delhi, Jan. 27: The Congress Party on Friday said the levels of moral conducts among high officers are coming down, adding that one has to be careful that there is not even a distant allegation about impropriety.

Reacting on allegations of sexual harassment by Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan, Congress leader Salman Khurshid told ANI, “It’s very embarrassing, distressing and very painful. I think people in high office have to be ever so careful like Caesar’s wife.”

He further said it has to be accepted that levels of moral conducts amongst high offices and high officers are beginning to come down in a very perilous manner.

“If these are false allegations, I think they must be taken care of. If there is even a distant shade of truth I really hang my head in shame and I think this is an awful thing that is happening to us,” he added.

The Meghalaya Governor yesterday resigned from his post. However, he still retains the post of Arunachal Pradesh Governor.

The Congress had demanded immediate removal of the Governor for behaving in a ‘disgraceful’ manner.

The employees of the Raj Bhavan, in a five-page letter to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), had demanded immediate removal of the Governor accusing him of turning the institution into “a young ladies club.”

A job applicant had also allegedly accused the governor of “inappropriate behaviour.”

She alleged that the governor behaved inappropriately by hugging and kissing her.

The Governor however has denied the accusations saying that they were leveled against him because some candidates were not selected.

He said the candidates were like his daughters and granddaughters. (ANI)