More MLAs joining TTV Dinakaran’s camp, Dinakaran visits Sasikala in Jail

Chennai, June 6: Two more MLAs has expressed their support to TTV Dinakaran. North Madurai MLA Rajan Chellappa and Paramakudi MLA Muttiahiah are the new supporters. With this, the number of MLAs who support Dinakaran’s return to AIADMK has been increased to 12.

Ten MLAs including Senthil Balaji had earlier announced support to ousted AIADMK Deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran.

Dinakaran and his team have claimed that about 38 MLAs would join their group. The MLAs started joining Dinakaran’s group after Palaniswamy suggested that Dinakaran and Sasikala were expelled from the party and no one should contact them.

Meanwhile, Dinakaran visited Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara jail to meet party leader and General Secretary V.K. Sasikala who was jailed in February in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case.

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Dinakaran and his aide Mallikarjun over allegedly bribing the Election Commission officials for the party’s two leaves symbol.

The Tis Hazari court granted bail to the duo on personal bond of Rs. five lakh, however, they were asked to surrender their passports. Sasikala appointed Dinakaran, her nephew, as her deputy before she went to jail to serve a four-year sentence for corruption.

He was sidelined by the party as it attempted a reunion with a rebel faction led by former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam or OPS, whose main condition for a merger was that Sasikala and her family be kept away from the party and the government.