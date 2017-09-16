More people get VIP title after Modi govt came into power: Centre may withdraw NSG security of these VIPs

New Delhi, September 16: Centre claims that Modi Government takes strong stand against the VIP civilisation of all political leaders and those at power. But soon when Modi Government came into power, VIP title has been given for 475 people till now.

Earlier during UPA government, security was prepared for 350 people by giving VIP title. When Central government came to know that most of the VIP title given were soon after PM Modi ascended the throne, Centre is getting ready to take action.

Apart from NSG security, some people are also getting security of the parliamentary force. Central government circles make it clear that NSG security of such people will be cancelled.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav also gets security of CRPF along with NSG security. His NSG security might be withdrawn as he is not even MLA and he rarely travels out of the state.

NSG security may be withdrawn also from former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, DMK leader Karunanidhi.

Modi government is giving Z category security for 50 people. UPA government had given Z category security for 26 people. Including Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s son, 15 political leaders’ children have NSG security. Central government circles assert that they are getting complaints about VIPs for misbehaving with security officials.

Most of the VIP political leaders are from Uttar Pradesh. Special security is arranged for Chief Minister Adityanath, former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.