More success stories, more and more expectations, let Kabali release first

Chennai, July 16: Kabali, the latest hit in the Indian film industry, is glorified, a success even before its expected release on July 22, 2016.

The movie directed by PA Ranjith, stars Rajinikanth in its tiltle role.

While the other key roles are characterised by Radhika Apte, Dhansika, Dinesh Ravi, Kalaiyarasan, John Vijaay and a Thawanese actor Winston Chao.

In Kabali, Rajinikanth’s character is guessed to be a real life story of a don in Tamil Nadu.

In the film, Rajinikanth comes in an appearance, closer to his age and that of a gangster.

The habitual old system of the hero delivering, punch dialogues are not given that much importance in the film.

Most of the filming of Kabali has occurred in Malaysia and the rest were shot in Hong Kong and Bangkok.

The official trailer of Kabali had gone viral and gained 50 lakh views within 24 hours.

All the satellite and distribution rights of the film was sold in record price. It might have crossed the actual expenses of the film, that is 200 crore.

Even though not in records, a distributor in Karnataka has bought the theatrical rights of the film in a very huge undisclosed price.

According to sources, this is the first time that such a huge amount is being paid for the theatrical rights of a movie.

Immense publicity which the film received has actually triggered the thoughts of many of the distributors.

This lead to such a competition between the distributors for the rights of this movie.

This is the case with Kabali, while the Bollywood movies are struggling to earn the coveted money for their films.

Apparently, Sony Music had bought the music rights of Kabali for an unrevealed whooping price.

The most viewed teaser in Asia.

The teaser has become the milestone in the history of Indian film industry in just one month.

The movie is expecting a biggest ever worldwide release in Tamil.

The film will also be released with dubbed copies in Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu.

The production team is under discussions to release Kabali in Hong Kong and China, in Thai and Chinese.

The story, earlier

Though Kochadiiyaan was an ambitious film. It used the motion capture technology for the first time in India and received a failure.

Lingaa too received a failure with a loss of 70% of its expenses.

But both the failures could not be left to Rajinikanth alone, as the success of a movie greatly depends on so many factors.

Forgetting Rajinikanth’s two financially unviable projects in 2014, Kabali had broken all the speculations, the public had before.

Success just happens like that.