More women reporting cases of sexual harassment: Maneka Gandhi

New Delhi, Dec 2 : Women are coming forward in larger numbers to report cases of sexual harassment at the workplace, Minister of Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi said here on Friday.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau data, 57 and 119 cases of sexual harassment at the workplace were reported in the year 2014 and 2015, respectively.

“This increase in number shows that more and more women are coming forward to seek police assistance in such cases and are not suffering in silence,” said Gandhi in a reply to the Lok Sabha.

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, and Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2013, was enacted with the objective to provide safe and secure workplace environment to women.

–IANS