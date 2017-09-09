More women shall come forward to film industry exploring roles in front and behind camera, says actress Bhavana

Popular Malayalam Actress Bhavana said that more women must come to the forefront in the film industry exploring the roles both in front and behind the camera. She said this while she was in an interview in the Mathrubhumi TV on the production of a latest Malayalam film Adam John. Adam John’s director Jinnu Abraham was also there in the TV show.

As an actor, I am proud that more women are entering the film industry. Women need not be away from from the film industry.

Bhavana said that the Women Collective in Cinema would make a venue to present the difficulties faced by women in the film industry. Even now many are sharing their experiences in the Women Collective in Cinema.

Adam John is a film which she had enjoyed a lot and she cannot forget its shooting in Scotland, Bhavan added.