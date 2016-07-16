Morphed Picture on Cover Page : Arvind Kejriwal seeks police action against India Today

New Delhi, July 16: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Delhi Police Commissioner, Alok Verma, on Friday urging him to take action against India Today for printing his ‘morphed’ picture on their cover page- The Hindu reported.

Mr. Kejriwal has alleged that the India Today magazine has photoshopped his photo and used it without his consent.

According to the report on The Hindu “Some days back, people from Punjab had come to express their disappointment over the photo as it hurts the sentiments of Sikhs. I am suspicious of Akali and Congress apart from India Today to have conspired against me,” Mr. Kejriwal wrote in his letter. The cover photo of latest India Today’s Hindi edition has Mr. Kejriwal’s face superimposed on the photo of a Nihang, who are also known as Akalis and are the prestigious armed Sikh order.

The Delhi CM has asked the Police Commissioner to take action against the publication and also those spreading the picture. “The publication has printed the picture without my consent and I want you to take action as per law,” he urged. Top police officers The Hindu tried to speak to, refused to comment on the issue, the report says.

When The Hindu checked the India Today website, the publication had already issued a clarification and the picture has been taken down. “If due to this picture any religious sentiments are hurt, we deeply regret,” read the clarification.

A representative of the publication said that the clarification has also been printed in the latest publication, which will hit the stands Saturday.