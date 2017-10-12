Mortal remains of Indian Airforce men in cardboard boxes: Army waiting for body bags, caskets since 2001

New Delhi, October 12: The incident of wrapping the mortal remains of the torched Indian Airforce soldiers become viral among Indians. The site of the victims wrapped in the cardboard boxes was rather shocking.

But the more alarming facts have been revealed following the tragic scene. According to certain reliable sources, the department had been waiting for the body bags and the caskets since 2001. The need for the body bags and the caskets was felt for the first time during the Kargil conflict. The first contract for these was signed on August 2, 1999, with an initial order for 3,000 body bags and 400 caskets.

The whole proposition was mentioned according to the objective fact of the different units, which had served in the United Nations missions abroad. There was no understanding of a fast track at that point. Before all else, 900 body bags and 150 caskets were provided, yet the agreement was wiped out as right on time as the August of 2001.

The supply was ceased as it got entangled in defilement charges, which even prompted the acquiescence of the then defence minister George Fernandes, who was later given the clean chit.

The underlying cash paid to the maker was $4,00,000. Out of this sum, $1,50,500, which was the back certification, was encashed and another $45, 000 was blocked.

So with the coffins, cash encashed and obstructed the net loss to the nation was not there. The CBI gave Fernandes a perfect chit in 2013 following a hole of 12 years.

The probe found that the record on the body bags of 18 kg was a typographic error.