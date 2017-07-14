AJEMR/JAIPUR,July14: Amid tight security and heavy police deployment, the mortal remains of slain gangster Anandpal Singh were consigned to flames at Sanvarad village in Nagaur district on Thursday evening.

Anandpal was killed in Churu district in an encounter 20 days ago on June 24, which resulted in widespre ad violence by Rajput community after the family refused to accept his body , demanding a CBI probe into the incident.

Curfew continued at Sanvarad, Anandpal’s home village, on Thursday as senior policemen held talks with the family to hold the fune ral. “The family agreed and, at around 7pm, the body was consigned to flames by his nephew in the presence of senior officers of the Nagaur district,” said N R K Reddy , additional director general, law and order said.

Family members were convinced by cops following discussions and the administration relaxed the curfew for an hour in the evening to hold the funeral.

Police have lodged two FIRs against community leaders and over 200 miscreants for violence. “The curfew imposed from midnight continued at Sanvarad which was cordoned by our men and the quick response team (QRT). A notice was stuck on Anandpal’s house to hold the cremation in 24 hours. Two FIRs have been lodged in this connection, including one by the police and another by the railway police,” said Ajit Singh, director general (jails), speaking to TOI. He said the police in various districts would arrest Rajput leaders and miscreants responsible for rioting and violence on Wednesday evening. “We have rounded up over 200 people.All those responsible for inciting and provoking community members will be arrested for stealing police weapons and violence,” said Reddy.

A case has been registered against five Rajput community leaders and 200 others for spreading violence, attacking police and stealing weapons in Sanvarad village of Didwana block on Wednesday night.

A separate case was also registered by the railway police of North Western Railways (NWR) for damaging railway property. “A team has been constituted to search for the missing AK-47, three pistols and three wireless sets that were snatched by unknown protesters on Wednesday night from the police,” said an officer.