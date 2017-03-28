Mortal remains of victims of Sewol ferry disaster found in South Korea

The bones and belongings of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster have been found on board the vessel, almost a week after it was lifted from the water off the coast of South Korea.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries official Lee Cheol-jo said salvage workers had “found bones of a dead person on the deck,” while preparing to transport the ferry to land. Footwear and other belongings were also found.

“We have found a total of six bones ranging in size from four to 18 centimeters,” Lee said. “We believe they came through the windows and opening of the ferry’s bow.”

It is unclear whether the bones belong to one person, Lee said, adding that DNA tests will be carried out, the results of which will take at least two weeks. It’ll be the end of a tortuous wait for at least one family, who have been waiting almost three years for answers.