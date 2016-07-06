MoS Kiren Rijiju: Judiciary to take a call on banning controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik

New Delhi, July 6: After it was reported that two of the seven terrorists who hacked to death 22 people at a Dhaka cafe on Friday were inspired by controversial Indian preacher Zakir Naik, the government today said “we don’t ban individuals, we ban organisations.” Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said, it is not wise on the part of a minister to make announcement on to ban Zakir Naik, adding that it is the call of the law and agencies.

“It’s not wise on the part of a minister to make an announcement on what actions are likely to be taken. These are matter of the law and agencies who are dealing with it. We will give all kinds of support in dealing with terrorism,” Rijiju told the media here.

He said that India and Bangladesh have been working closely together for many years, especially related to security related issues.

“The present government of Bangladesh is very favourable to India’s concern. That is why, for any action to be taken we have to work together because the threat of terrorism is not limited to one country,” he added.

Talking about combating terrorism in the current time, Rijiju stated that the menace has to be fought globally

“Our forces are always alert but there are challenges as well. No probe can be done by making announcements. Probe takes place within the frame work of law. As a minister, I can’t announce when and on whom the probe will be carried on,” he added.

According to a Bangladesh newspaper, militant Rohan Imtiaz, son of an Awami League leader, propagated on Facebook last year quoting the controversial Indian Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

Naik, in his lecture in Peace TV, reportedly urged all Muslims to become terrorists.

Naik, a popular but controversial Islamic orator and founder of Mumbai-based Islamic Research Foundation, is banned in UK and Canada for his hate speech aimed against other religions.

He claims to have 14 million followers on Facebook, besides 200 million viewers of Peace TV in multiple languages, including Urdu, Bengali and Chinese.

“The largest percentage of my Facebook followers are from Bangladesh. 90 per cent of Bangladeshis would know me, including senior politicians, philanthropists, common men, students and more. Fifty per cent would be my fans,” said Zakir Naik

He is among the 16 banned Islamic scholars in Malaysia.