Former mosque teacher accused of assaulting four minors in Britain

Cardiff, Jan 14: A former teacher at a mosque will stand trial here for indecently assaulting four girls as young as five, media reports said on Friday.

Mohammed Haji Saddique, 80, has been charged with 15 offences relating to four girls over a 10-year period between 1996 and 2006, Daily Mail online reported.

On Friday, Saddique appeared at a local court here in Wales and denied all offences.

He has been accused of seven charges of indecent assault on two girls between 1996 and 2001, while the other eight charges are related to allegations of sexual assault on two other girls, between 2004 and 2006.

The girls were aged between five and 11 at the time of the alleged offences.

Saddique taught at the Madina Mosque in Cardiff from 1976 until 2006, though he has had no involvement with the mosque.

