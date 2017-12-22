Most adorable Smartphones of 2017: Secrets behind customer acceptance 

iPhone 8

Always the top and the best, we all know how Apple iPhone 8 created history. iPhone 8 have guaranteed new features and technological upgrades have been introduced, whether it’s the fancy new design, FaceID scanning, the “super” retina display and (most importantly) Animojis.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus gives the more attractive update on the line, with even less new cool stuff than normal.

The most advantages that come in the The smaller iPhone 8 could be the perfect size for a lot of people—especially those with smaller hands. If familiarity and TouchID are significant to you, the iPhone 8 is the phone you’ll want to pick up.

But the biggest reason to choose the 8 over the X is the price tag



Xiaomi’s Mi Max 2

Diabolic battery back up comes with Xiaomi’s Mi Max 2, the company’s fourth smartphone launched in India this year after the Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, and Redmi 4. Much like its predecessor, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 bets big on a large display, and a massive battery.

The massive 6.44-inch display has a resolution of 1080×1920 pixels, which means a density of 342ppi. It also boasts of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. Xiaomi is marketing the display as one of the best features of the Mi Max 2, but there’s also a big 5300mAh battery to talk about.

Approximately the Mi Max 2’s battery can last for up to 31 days with the phone in standby, which is similar to what HMD Global has claimed for the reboot of the legendary feature phone

Pixel 2

Google’s two newest high-end smartphones go to The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL The original Pixel and Pixel XL were just what the Android market needed back at the tail-end of 2016.

Google’s Pixel is smaller, more affordable, and based on previous year’s designs. The size of the display doesn’t tell the whole story in the sizing department though. Because the Pixel 2 XL has much smaller bezels and a 76 percent screen-to-body ratio, the difference in sizes isn’t quite as dramatic as you might think.

The thing to consider is that the Pixel 2 XL costs two hundred more dollars and doesn’t add any significant feature or piece of technology. If the difference in size and design don’t mean much to you, the Pixel 2 is probably the one you want to pick up.

Galaxy S8

Samsung introduces the big Galaxy S8 with the Korean giant is the best it’s ever made, and an easy frontrunner for the phone of the year.

The new powerup feature phone is an elegant and futuristic design that prioritizes the display without bloating the size.It’s an impressive achievement of design and engineering, but the quality isn’t surface deep. the uniqueness of the phone is featuring the rich experience to the future despite the continued frustrations on the software side and the undeveloped virtual assistant.



But the market has proven for years that consumers are willing to overlook these shortcomings, as Samsung continues to dominate the industry alongside Apple.

Xiaomi Mi A1

Xiaomi Mi A1 is an example of the future of Android One, which makes it clear that the project is no longer just about entry-level phones. The new smartphone is being heavily marketed as “created by Xiaomi and powered by Google.



The phone features a 5.5-inch LTPS display with a full-HD (1080×1920-pixel) resolution and a pixel density of 403ppi. It measures 155.4×75.8×7.3mm and weighs 165 grams and packs a non-removable 3080mAh battery.It runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat which is one of the most recent versions of Nougat available for any Android device.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. 4GB of RAM is good enough for multitasking.