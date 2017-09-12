Most of AIADMK ministers are scared of losing elections after Dinakaran’s deceleration to topple govt

Chennai/September 12: TTV Dinakaran,AIADMK Deputy General Secretary on Tuesday warned that he will throw the incumbent K Palaniswami-led government in Tamil Nadu after the ruling AIADMK General Council removed him and his aunt VK Sasikala from top positions in the party

”Most of the ministers are scared that they will lose elections and that’s why they are accusing us of conniving with the DMK,” TTV Dinakaran said while reacting to the developments.

According to reports, TTV Dinakaran also challenged his rivals to hold fresh elections if they felt that they enjoyed popular support.

”You (EPS-OPS) claim that you have support of party workers, so if you have guts let us face fresh elections,” TTV Dinkaran said on the crucial AIADMK meet.

”Now, I will ensure that this government (Tamil Nadu) is thrown out of power,” Dinkaran warned, toughening his stand on the move to curtail his powers by the two united factions of the ruling party.

The reactions from Dinakaran came shortly after the AIADMK cancelled the appointment of jailed VK Sasikala as party General Secretary.

Dinakaran’s appointment as Deputy General Secretary of AIADMK also stands cancelled, said RB Udaykumar, a senior party leader.

The decision was announced at the AIADMK party’s general council meet held today.

Sasikala was appointed as General Secretary last December following the death of party supremo and Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Sasikala had appointed Dinakaran as Deputy General Secretary before going to jail.

Importantly, the AIADMK general council also declared late J Jayalaithaa as the party’s ”eternal general secretary”.

The general council also resolved to restore all those who were party office bearers appointed by Jayalalithaa. They will continue to hold office now, it said.

The council also nullified the decisions taken by Dinakaran.

The council also ratified the recent merger of the two factions led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.