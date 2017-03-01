Most schools in Kashmir Valley re-opens after months long unrest

Srinagar, March 1: On Wednesday, most of the schools in the Kashmir Valley re-opened after eight months. The schools were shut as there existed an unrest in the society, triggered by certain anti-nationals. The strenuous efforts of the government of India had been fruitful and lead to the reopening of schools. Happiness prevails among students who were much disappointed as they could not continue their studies. The students re-united with friends, giving educational institutions a joyful ambience.

Schools in Kashmir were shut after the death of Hizbul leader Burhan Wani on July 8 last year.

the unrest left hundreds of people dead and thousands injured. There were clashes between the security forces and the terrorist sympathisers, which lead to massive protests across Kashmir during the unrest.

Despite attempts by authorities, the schools remained shut during the unrest. Moreover, the terrorist groups have burnt many schools, which added distraction to the disaster.

Parents did not allow the move as they showed concern about the security of their children and the separatists had opposed it saying it was the government’s roundabout way to bring normalcy in the Valley.

When the unrest ended, winter set in the Valley and the authorities announced the traditional winter vacation. This winter vacation has ended on Wednesday.

Although the schools were shut but the board examinations of Class 10 and Class 12 were conducted amid tight security.

The unrest has jolted the lives in Srinagar. The laughter and clatter of school children brought merriment to cities and towns in the Valley.

Parents express their hope that the academic atmosphere would remain peaceful in this year so that students could make up for the loss.

“Accompanying my son to the bus stop to wait for the school bus was an experience I missed for over seven months.

“I pray the situation remains normal this year so that my son goes to school and lives a normal childhood. He should be able to compete with students outside the Valley”, said Sajad Ahmad, 45, whose son is a student of the Burnhall School here.