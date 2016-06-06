THESE PERSONS HAVE MOST TWITTER FOLLOWERS June 6, 2016 | Published by : admin 1 Katy Perry is the most followed celebrity on Twitter, according to TwitterCounter.com. The singer boasts 89.2 million followers. 2 Justin Bieber is second with 82.5 million followers 3 Taylor Swift has 78 million followers. 4 President Obama has 75.3 million followers. 5 Rihanna has 61.2 million followers. 6 Ellen DeGeneres has 60.1 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni 7 Lady Gaga has 59.9 million followers. 8 Justin Timberlake has 55.4 million followers. Kim Kardashian 10 Britney Spears has 45.6 million followers.