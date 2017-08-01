Most wanted Pakistani Lashkar commander Abu Dujana Killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama

Srinagar/Kashmir, August 1: Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Abu Dujana, the most wanted Pakistani commander killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. On Tuesday morning in Hakripora village, a joint team of Army’s 50 RR, Special Operation Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police and 183, 182 battalions of CRPF cordoned off.

Local militant identified as Arif Lalihaari was also killed in the encounter that took place in Hakripora village. The encounter started after the militants opened fire on security forces. The firing by the terrorists hiding inside the area triggering off the encounter, after the joint team of forces intensified the operation and fired several warning shots towards the suspected spot, said a top police official.

Director General of police S.P. Vaid, refused to give further details about the encounter, saying that the operation is ongoing. The process of recovering the bodies have started now and more detailed information would be produced only after the bodies are recovered from the encounter site.

Around 100 miscreants started pelting stones at security forces involved in the anti-militancy operation. Two persons from the security forces were injured in the fight as heavy stone-pelting by locals on security forces began. The security forces used tear smoke shells, pellets and fired a few live rounds to disperse the stone-pelting protesters. Two houses in the village were also destroyed in the encounter. But no civilian casualties were reported, said a police official.

Jehangir Ahmad Dar was hit by a bullet on his back while Mudasir Ahmad was hit by pellets on his the chest, the official said, adding both have been admitted to different hospitals. The LeT’s Kashmir chief, Abu Dujana the most wanted militant commander in the state, was wanted in over three dozen attacks on security forces and civilians and carried a reward of Rs. 15 lakhs. Once Abu Dujana’s body is recovered and identified, it would be the biggest success for the security forces, in their anti-militancy operations, the official added.