Most wanted terrorist tagged “India’s Bin Laden”, accused in 2008 Gujarat blast arrested

New Delhi, Jan 22: A software engineer-turned-bomb-maker, Abdul Subhan Qureshi, India’s most wanted terrorist accused in 2008 Gujarat serial blasts which killed 56 people, has been arrested, confirms Delhi police.

Qureshi popularly known as “India’s Bin Laden”, was arrested after a brief exchange of gunshots between the terrorists and the police. Police say it was a breakthrough for the country just days before the Republic Day celebrations.

Arrested Qureshi was trying to revive the Students Islamic Movement of India (IMI”>SIMI) and Indian Mujahideen (IM) in four states, said Delhi police on Monday.

For the past few years police had sent out look out notice for Abdul Subhan Qureshi, also known as ‘Tauqeer’. Qureshi was closely linked to the banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India or SIMI.

Qureshi was accused of plotting the blasts in Ahmedabad and Surat on July 26, 2008. As many as 21 bombs were planted in tiffin carriers and motorcycles in busy markets, bus stations and even hospitals where the injured were being treated. Qureshi, a father of three, had a narrow escape from the police several times. He was reportedly traced in Bangladesh but the police couldn’t catch him.

Qureshi has been on the most-wanted list of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly planning the blast in Bangalore in 2014, the serial blasts in Delhi in 2010 and the local train bombings in Mumbai in 2006.

The 46-year-old studied in Mumbai and reportedly worked in software companies before being recruited by SIMI. Qureshi’s parents came to Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh for work.