Mother dairy raises the prices of milk variants in Delhi NCR by Rs2

Mother Dairy today said it has raised the prices in Delhi NCR for Poly Pack Milk variants and Bulk Vended Milk (BVM) by Rs two with effect from March 11, 2017. The price of Bulk Vended Milk would now cost Rs 38, Full Cream Milk Rs 52, Toned Milk 42 and Double Toned Milk Rs 34. The last consumer price revision in Delhi NCR for poly pack milk was taken in July 2016. Since then the consumer milk prices have been retained despite significant increase in raw milk purchase prices, the dairy firm said in a statement. The consumer price of Token Milk was last revised in May 2014 and the Company is now increasing its prices by Rs two/litre. As a responsible organisation, Mother Dairy has always attempted to strike a right balance between the consumers' interest and the milk producers' interest, it added.